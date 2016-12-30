While many people living with type 2 diabetes may understand the impact the condition can have on their health, there is a major risk that many do not know
about. Dr. Stork's latest awareness effort is the For Your Sweetheart ™ campaign.
The initiative raises awareness of the link between diabetes and heart disease. It encourages people with type 2 diabetes to know their heart disease risk and
speak to their healthcare provider, for the sake of their health. and the people they cherish the most.
A diagnosis of type two diabetes means more than simply paying attention to your blood sugar levels. It also means that you're at a higher risk of some
serious complications.“It’s all about raising awareness between the connection between type 2 diabetes and heart disease. And It’s interesting because I’ve
partnered with Boehringer Ingheim and Lilly on this because the reality of this is, over half of those with type 2 diabetes don’t know about the connection, and
yet, if you have type two diabetes, you have a two to four times increased risk of getting heart disease. And it’s really important that people know about that,”
Stork said.A new website called For Your Sweetheart.com is filled with facts about the connection between diabetes and heart disease. "And on that website,
there's a heart you quiz, there's a lot of useful information. Where if you have type 2 diabetes, I encourage you to check it out, learn your risks, talk to your
doctor. The whole idea of the campaign is for your sweetheart, so maybe a loved one has type two diabetes. The more we can spread the word about the
association between diabetes and heart disease, the more people can do to manage those risks."Besides visiting the website, talk to your doctor to learn the
best ways to take care of your health, or the health of your sweet heart.