MINDEN, La. – Minden leaders took the first step Monday to eventually seeing alcohol on business shelves this year.
Meeting in a work session, two of the five City Council members met with Mayor Terry Gardner and attorney Charles Minifield to go over a preliminary draft ordinance that will govern alcohol sales in the city.
There’s still more work to do so the group will return Jan. 21 for another work session.
But Gardner doesn’t want the council to tarry long. Calls are received by city hall daily, he said, by those wanting to start sales.
Minden voters last fall opened the door to liquor sales in qualifying businesses. Before that, sales were restricted to restaurants only.
“This is our top priority,” Gardner said. “Minifield is working on this exclusively because a lot of people are waiting on this.”
But not every business owner will be able to put alcohol on its shelves. For example, Save-a-Lot grocery store sits next door to a church, making it fall within the 300 feet prohibited space.
Council members also question if sales will be allowed at Walmart since a church is located across from the corner of the parking lot.
Minifield said there are two ways to measure the distance. Brent Cooley, the city’s building official, said he also has questions about the distance requirements.
Council members Pam Bloxom and Keith Beard were in attendance. Absent were Herbert Taylor, Tarika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford.