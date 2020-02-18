SHREVEPORT, La - Clyde Fant Parkway has seen its share of drag racing over the years. But a thriving frisbee-golf community says they have had enough of big trucks racing and 'muddin' or driving off road, specifically on the frisbee golf course. They are complaining that the vehicles destroy the field of play at the parkway's disc golf course. The golfers say they have complained to the police on numerous occasions but nothing has changed. Golfer Tristyn Ketchum says she is worried about the personal safety of golfers and those who drive their vehicles recklessly on the course.
"At Fant, usually, there's a lot of people out there having fun... ...Somebody's eventually going to get hurt." Ketchum said.
Police Chief Ben Raymond offered stern advice to those who disobey the law and decide to drag race at Clyde Fant Parkway.
"There's always been some complaints about drag-racing an Clyde Fant. My advice to people is if you want to lose your vehicle and have it impounded and get a very expensive traffic ticket, then continue with that activity," Raymond said.