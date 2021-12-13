BOSSIER CITY, La - If you haven't driven up Airline Drive to Benton recently, you might not recognize some parts of it.
New businesses and complexes are at various stages of development.
The corner of Airline and Wemple is a buzz with activity. This is the site of a new Brookshires Grocery store. The official groundbreaking is Wednesday at 10 a.m. They will have a 13-foot tall motorized grocery cart out there for people to take pictures with. The store is scheduled to open late 2022. The ceremony is open to the public.
About 200 yards from there, major progress is being made on the new Cypress Point Nursing Home. Construction has been going on at this location for several months. Many of the buildings are now taking shape.
Just to the north of Cypress Point is the new Canes Landing subdivision. About 10 homes already up and more on the way. When all is said and done, 250 homes will be built. There is also going to be some commercial development on the property.
A little further north near Airline and Willow Lake Boulevard, site work is underway on the Willis-Knighton Swan Lake Medical Plaza. Discussions between Willis-Knighton and the Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission were Monday's MPC agenda.
Right across the street is the new Airline Lagniappe business complex. Right now the lot is ready for construction. They will be leasing spots to multiple new businesses.
Continuing north there's a new Mexican restaurant called El Patio, that is being built right next to the Hartz Chicken Buffet and Marcos Pizza.
Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said a plot of land at the corner of Airline and Kingston Road is where a new 600 unit apartment complex will be built.
And there has been talk on social media of a new Popeye's Chicken being built near the new Brookshires store.
Bossier City officials were contacted about the restaurant, but so far they have not returned our calls.