SHREVEPORT, La. - Medical marijuana dispensaries in Louisiana are seeing a huge increase in business since the first of the year.
The number of prescriptions for medical marijuana bought by patients in Louisiana has soared to unprecedented levels, up nearly 600% from the same period last year.
What's changed?
Lawmakers agreed to legalize the smokable flower, which is the most popular version of the drug. That law took effect Jan. 1.
"It was immediate, yes Jan. 3, it was a lot. The first couple of weeks we did have a line out the door and we implemented an online ordering system. So, now there are three different ways for people to order their medicine," said Doug Boudreaux, owner of Hope Pharmacy in Shreveport.
More patients joined the program than ever before in the first three months of this year.
The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy released figures that indicate Louisiana's program, which was once small and restrictive, is fast becoming big business.
The number of patients who purchased a marijuana product in the first quarter of this year was just over 29,000, a 60% jump from the end of 2021. But in 2022 things changed quickly.
"It brought awareness and that increased a lot of patients. We do have patients come in that don't know what we have. We have tinctures that they can put under their tongue. We have chews, salves. ...Things that they can put topically and then of course there's flower and we have vapes. People come in and think that they want flower, but when we tell them all the other options, they're happy to do other things," said Boudreaux.
Patients can now order through a website, app or by calling Hope Pharmacy.