SHREVEPORT, La -- Some senior veterans soared over the Arklatex on a memorable plane trip. That was thanks to the non-profit group Dream Flights.
"I'm excited!" 94-year-old World War II veteran Lee Solice of Frierson said as he prepared to climb aboard a vintage open cockpit bi-plane.
"So today we're going to go up and do some loops and some rolls," pilot James Sims told Lee, who eyes widened.
"No, I'm kidding," Sims said to Solice's relief and laughter.
Sims took Solice for a 20-minute joy ride aboard the plane that was actually used to train pilots for the war.
It's the group's way of saying thanks to veterans all across the country.
After he landed back at the Shreveport Downtown Airport, Solice, said of his flight, "Beautiful! I tell you what, I loved it. I wish when I'm 110 we'll do it again," he said to laughter of those gathered.
The 94-year-old Solice got to sign the tail of the plane, like so many other veterans. Sims says Dream Flights has flown about 4,700 other veterans during their ten years of flying. They had three more flights on Monday in Mansfield.
The Army drafted Solice just as the war was winding down. He served with occupation forces in Germany.