SHREVEPORT, La - The Dream Hunt Foundation was founded in 2013 with the purpose of making a difference in the lives of kids.
The organization takes children and teens that are disabled, disadvantaged or terminally ill on countless hunting trips. Due to Covid-19, the organization didn't want to risk exposing a hunter with a low immune system. Majority of this year's hunters came from families who lost a dad or didn't have anyone to take them hunting.
The Gooding siblings, Clay, Clark and Claire, from Tyler, Texas lost their dad last year to Covid-19. Jeff Warren, Dream Hunt Foundation's founder, said that the group took care of everything for the trip to make the day and weekend special for all of the hunters.