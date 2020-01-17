SHREVEPORT, La – Centenary College is hosting Dream Week 2020 in honor of Dr. Marin Luther King, Jr. The celebration starts Sunday and runs through next Saturday, January 25. Friday, some students reflected on what MLK Day and Dream Week mean to them in 2020.
“It’s really important, in particularly, our political climate in this country to remember that we are united," said Centenary Freshman Rachel Helm. “I feel like we can all agree, for the most part, that his vision was important. And still important to this day.”
Other students say working together in the spirit Dr. King has helped them grow closer.
“And it just also brings Centenary together because I see people who I don’t know. And it’s a short period of time bonding with them. But we all bond together as a community,” said Sophomore Tawana Hawkins.
For the list of events happening during Dream Week 2020, go to www.centenary.edu/dreamweek.