SHREVEPORT, La. - Dress for Success Shreveport Bossier started 2020 receiving a $10,000 donation from the Biedenharn Foundation.
The nonprofit Dress for Success promotes the economic independence of disadvantaged women by providing a network of support and the career development tools and the perfect attire to help women thrive in work and in life.
“We’ve been in the community for about 20 years and this is our first time connecting with the foundation. I think they were most compelled by our work force development and how we educate women to enter the workforce,” said Erica McCain, the executive director of the program.
The program already has plans for the donation. It will go strictly to operating and program services.
“Our Women of the Workforce is our baby. It’s a 12 week program that help women into the workforce. It teaches them resume writing, mock interviews, budgeting, how to speak on an interview and more. The money is definitely going into that program,” said McCain.
She said some other programs available are the Confident Suiting Program, and the Professional Women's Group.
The nonprofit reaches out to low income women, however one of their goals is to reach out to middle class women for 2020.
For more information on Dress for Success, call 318-674-3509 or email shreveport-bossier@dressforsuccess.org or visit