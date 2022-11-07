Natural gas drillers are flooding back into rural northwest Louisiana, putting the highest number of new rigs into service there since the boom a decade ago, as global demand for the fuel soars.
The war in Ukraine has sent Germany and other countries scrambling for gas due to Russian supply cuts, and demand is also rising in Asia.
That has pushed natural gas prices to some of the highest levels since 2008. And although gas produced during the last U.S. drilling boom was largely unavailable for exports, the massive liquefied natural gas facilities built on the Texas and Louisiana coasts in recent years allow producers to get top dollar for the fuel by shipping it overseas.
Those global forces are now making waves in Louisiana’s portion of the Haynesville Shale, a massive reservoir of gas that stretches across the Texas line into Caddo and DeSoto parishes, among other areas.
The number of drilling rigs in Haynesville has risen to 70 from 47 at the end of last year, according to an industry report from oilfield services firm Baker Hughes.
Most of those rigs are in Louisiana. The last time rig counts were higher in the area was in 2011, when hydraulic fracturing was creating a boom in several regions of the U.S.
