BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Coronavirus could not stop a birthday bash for one from the Greatest Generation in Bossier City.
Friends and neighbors honked horns and offered greetings as they drove by for World War II and Korean War veteran Malery Nunn on his 99th birthday on Friday. His friend, Sally Jones, kept the drive-by birthday party a surprise. She lead him outside where they watched the parade from his driveway, waving to all the well wishers.
"I think it's outstanding. I'm going to have to live to be 100 so I can outdo this one," Mr. Nunn quipped.
Nunn led an anti-tank crew in Europe in World War II. He was hit by shrapnel in a Thanksgiving day battle in 1944. He earned the Purple Heart and Silver Star medals for staying in the battle while wounded.
After recovering from surgery, he rejoined his unit to mop up victory in Europe. He later re-enlisted and served during the Korean War, giving his country 24 years of Army service.
