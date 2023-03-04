SHREVEPORT, La. - Saturday morning at 1:10 a.m., Shreveport Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the 4700 block of Greenwood Road.
SPD said they initially responded to one gunshot victim who was transferred to Ochsner LSU but later received calls about two more victims at WK South Hospital and one other victim at WK Bossier Hospital.
All injuries were said to be non-life threatening.
According to SPD, a gray Dodge Challenger fired multiple shots in the parking lot of Praise Temple Baptist church.
There are no suspects at this time. Investigation is currently ongoing.