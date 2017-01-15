A drive by shooting in Shreveport leaves a young man in the hospital.
Police say he was walking along a street through a neighborhood before he was shot, by someone passing in a car.
This outbreak of violence happened early this evening, just before sundown.
The shooter's car sped away from the scene.
Police and rescue crews rushed to the scene to find the man with at least two gun-shot wounds to his upper body.
E-M-T's rushed the man to University Health.
The last word we have is that the man is still alive at this hour.
Cpl. Marcus Hines with S.P.D. says, "What we know so far is that the young man was accompanied by two other individuals who may be 18 or younger, were walking along the 2800 block of Birch St. When we're told a red vehicle possible a Chevrolet cobalt drove past and began firing."
Shreveport Police are still looking for the shooter and the other people in the car; they have not yet released the victim's name.