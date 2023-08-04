SHREVEPORT, La. - At 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Shreveport police responded to a drive-by shooting on the 1900 block of San Jacinto Avenue and Lakeshore Drive where one woman was shot and killed.
This incident happened in the 71109 zip code. This is the 49th homicide in Shreveport for the year so far.
According to officials, a man was riding his bicycle when a car showed up near him and started shooting. A female relative of the man on the bicycle got out of another car and was shot. The woman died from her injuries overnight.
The man on the bicycle did not sustain any injures.
No suspects at this time. Investigation is on-going.