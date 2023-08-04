crime scene

SHREVEPORT, La. - At 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Shreveport police responded to a drive-by shooting on the 1900 block of San Jacinto Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. 

According to officials, a man was riding his bicycle when a car showed up near him and started shooting. A female relative of the man on the bicycle got out of another car and was shot.  

The woman is sustaining life-threatening injures. The man on the bicycle did not sustain any injures.

No suspects at this time. Investigation is on-going.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

