SHREVEPORT, La. - At 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Shreveport police responded to a drive-by shooting on the 1900 block of San Jacinto Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.
According to officials, a man was riding his bicycle when a car showed up near him and started shooting. A female relative of the man on the bicycle got out of another car and was shot.
The woman is sustaining life-threatening injures. The man on the bicycle did not sustain any injures.
No suspects at this time. Investigation is on-going.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.