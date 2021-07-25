SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg Sunday night in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Sunnybrook Street and Canal Boulevard.
Police say the suspect shot at a home near the intersection striking the victim.
Several other homes in the area were hit by stray bullets as well.
Police did not release any information on the suspect or vehicle.
