SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-by shooting in the parking lot of the Goodwill Thrift Store in the 800 block of West 70th street in Shreveport Tuesday morning sent a juvenile to the hospital.
A short time later, the yellow Camaro used in the drive-by was spotted on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport. Police chased the car on Interstate 220 into Bossier City.
The car turned onto Benton Road where shots were fired and the car crash into a pole. Bossier City police, state police and Shreveport police surrounded the car and two suspects were taken into custody. Police said one suspect was taken to the hospital.
Police closed Benton Road between I-220 and Viking Drive while their investigation continues.
The conditions of those injured were not immediately available.