SHREVEPORT, La- One man was hospitalized after he was shot in his leg on Sunday night. Shreveport Police told KTBS this appeared to be a drive by shooting. It happened near Sunnybrook Street and Canal Boulevard.
Police say the suspect shot at a home near the corner, striking the victim. Several other homes in the area were hit by stray bullets as well. SPD told KTBS that they don't have any information on the suspect or their vehicle as of now.
