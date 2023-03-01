SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-by shooting occurred in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood Wednesday evening.
The gunfire occurred just after 6 p.m. in the 6900 block of Broadway, just south of Evers Drive.
Shreveport Police said a young woman who was sitting outside was hit in the leg. Her injuries are not life threatening and she is expected to be okay.
Neighbors told KTBS they heard three shots. There was also a concern that one of the rounds may have hit a gas line. CenterPoint Energy was on the scene.
The shooting also took place just a few doors down from Councilman James Green's home. He was also on the scene.