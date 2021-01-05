SHREVEPORT, La. — A shooting Tuesday afternoon leaves two men injured and the Shreveport Police Department confused as to who is the suspect and who is the victim.
According to SPD, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 7200 block of Bethany Street. Officers were told a man sitting in a car parked in a vacant lot was shot at multiple times by someone in a car that drove by.
The man in the parked car was hit once in the leg. He returned fire, hitting a man in the other car in the back.
Both men drove themselves to the hospital; one went to Christus Schumpert and the other to Ochsner LSU Health.
Despite initial information received in the investigation, detectives are still uncertain who fired the first shots.