SHREVEPORT, La. — Shreveport police are continuing their investigation after a shooting Tuesday afternoon left two men injured.
According to SPD, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 7200 block of Bethany Street. Officers were told a man sitting in a car parked in a vacant lot was shot at multiple times by someone in a car that drove by.
The man in the parked car was hit once in the leg. He returned fire, hitting a man in the other car in the back.
Both men drove themselves to the hospital; one went to Christus Schumpert and the other to Ochsner LSU Health.
Detectives are still interviewing the victims and suspects. There have been no arrests.