JEFFERSON, Tx - Jefferson police are searching for a shooter after two teens were hit in a drive-by-shooting Monday night.
According to KMHT Radio, police were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. The incident reportedly happened near Hughes Street, highway 49 West, and MLK.
Jefferson Police Chief Gary Amburn says two juvenile males were shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.
He tells KMHT the victims are not cooperating with police at this time.
