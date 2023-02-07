SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile shot Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting that started in Shreveport and ended with a car chase into Bossier City has died.
The juvenile died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he was taken after the shooting.
The drive-by happened in the parking lot of the Goodwill Thrift Store in the 800 block of West 70th street in Shreveport. A short time later, a yellow Camaro used in the shooting was spotted on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
Police chased the car's driver on Interstate 220 into Bossier City. The driver turned onto Benton Road where shots were fired. The car then crashed into a pole.
Bossier City police, state police and Shreveport police surrounded the car and two suspects were taken into custody.