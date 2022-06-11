According to Shreveport police gunshots came from a black car. The victim has non-life threatening injuries to the left thigh.
SHREVEPORT, La.- A drive by shooting around 7:30 P.M. in the 7800 block of Gideon drive sends one male victim to Ochsner LSU Health.
The victim was hit in the left thigh. According to officials the shots came from a black car.
