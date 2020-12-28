SHREVEPORT, La - A man was laying asleep inside of a home, when he was shot in the right arm, according to police. They said the home located on the 4100 block of Wallace Avenue was hit in a drive by shooting.
Shreveport Police were dispatched to the scene at 10:28 P.M. The male victim was transported to LSU Ochsner by the Fire Department.
Police did not capture any suspect(s) responsible for this crime and there is no vehicle description currently available.
If you have any information on this shooting please leave a tip with Crime Stoppers by clicking here.