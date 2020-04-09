BENTON, La. - Easter Service doesn't have to be in front of a computer screen Sunday.
"I think this will be an Easter we'll never forget,” smiled Seth Whorton, worship pastor at Cypress Hill Baptist Church.
If you've driven passed the church on Palmetto Road in Benton, you might have asked yourself, “What are they building? What exactly is going on?”
A drive-in church service, that’s what’s going on.
Church member Bill Carrier, owner of Star Production and Entertainment Services, came up with the idea with Whorton’s help.
"We hope to give them an opportunity, especially on this day. It’s such a special day for us to gather, but still maintain all those safe protocols,” added Whorton.
You stay in your car and leave your windows rolled up. There will be an FM station provided you can tune into. Also, to avoid contact with others, there will be no offering.
Pastor John Fream said he's takes his worshipers safety very seriously.
"We're going to try and make it as normal as possible. We want them to get back together, but we also want them to get back to normal. That's what they want, normal."
Under normal conditions, the church usually sees between 3,500-4,000 people during Easter service.
But under these circumstances, Pastor Fream said be happy if half show up.
"We can make it through this, through Jesus Christ. We're going to celebrate that he died and rose again, we're also going to convey the hope we have in Christ. That's what everyone needs, a little bit of hope right now."
There will be four services total at 1:00, 3:00, 5:00 and 7:00 P.M.