SHREVEPORT, La - From February 5, 2021 thru February 16, 2021 the Shreveport Police Department will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign during the Mardi Gras week.
Police will be specifically targeting impaired drivers. Sergeant Glen Heckard, spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department, says this time of produces a higher than normal rate of drunk drivers.
"Usually during this time of year you see an increase use of alcohol while driving. Even though we're not having a lot of the Mardi Gras festivities because of Covid, people will still participate in those activities," Heckard said. "We're letting the public know that we're out there enforcing it."
The funding for this campaign is sponsored by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.