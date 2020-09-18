MANY, La.- A drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center will open in Many on Sunday to help Hurricane Laura survivors.
The centers is an easy and COVID-safe way for Laura survivors to have documents scanned into their case file. The drive-thru center will operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them. No appointments are required.
Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The drive-thru center will be located at the Sabine Parish Courthouse. Additional centers are already open in Louisiana.
Survivors may visit any open center.