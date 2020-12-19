It's the last weekend before Christmas and Santa made an appearance in Bossier City on Saturday.
ho ho ho, merry Christmas!
The Jolly Old Elf spending some time with families and most importantly the kids at VFW post 4588. The pandemic even impacting Santa's activities leading up to the big day. So this was a drive-thru breakfast and visit with Santa.
"We've had a few kids come through and a couple that have had some issues and they weren't able to get out of their vehicles or even get out into the community at all, so this has been a great experience so far for them.
"Thank you Santa! You're welcome. Santa loves me! That's right Merry Christmas!"
This has been a great thing for them, for us and the community," said Santa.
The toys given out today, by Santa, were donated by members of the community.