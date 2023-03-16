BOSSIER CITY, La. -- One resident is fed up after she hit a pothole that she says damaged her car.
Brenda Richards says the pothole should've been fixed a long time ago. She reported several potholes to the Bossier City mayor's office in-person a month and a half ago.
"I explained to them the one on Murphy and Patricia, the one on Shex Street that I live on and then told them the one here on Patricia right behind us," said Richards. "And they said that they were going to notify the people and let them know they would try to get temporary repairs done."
On Tuesday, Richards drove into a pothole on Patricia Drive. She contacted the mayor's office again.
She was told that was the first time they heard about the hole. Richards took pictures of it circled in orange, saying it's proof the city has been here before.
"The worker came out," said Richards. "He saw the orange around it, and he said it should've have already been filled because it had the orange lines around it."
The worker promised it would be filled and it was filled on Wednesday.
Richards said the city should've have filled it when she first reported it and her car wouldn't have been damaged. She says she can't stop thinking about what could've happened.
"I had a car coming head on to me and so I couldn't go into that left hand lane to bypass it and if I would have tried to come over here this ditch is
deep and my SUV would have rolled, and I could have hit the pole and so I didn't have a choice but to hit the pothole," said Richards.
Richards says she never hit a pothole that hard. Her message is Bossier City does not reimburse drivers for damage to their vehicles from potholes.
District 3 Councilman Don Williams confirms the city does not reimburse for potholes. He reports potholes himself when he sees them.
The councilman says they get the potholes fixed as soon as possible, but crews are spread out through the city. He says he does plan to do an overlay on Patricia Drive.
It will cost around $350,000. He says they may be able to get it done this year.
The Shex Street pothole was fixed Thursday morning.
KTBS 3 News visited the mayor's office, but the mayor wasn't available for comment.