IDA, LA. - Caddo Parish Sheriff Office says the driver of a pick-up truck has died Sunday morning from his injuries he sustained during a single vehicle crash.
Deputies say around 1:30 p.m., Friday a motorist observed a black pick-up traveling south on I-49 at a high rate of speed just before exiting on Louisiana Highway 168 East.
Based on early reports deputies say the truck crossed into the westbound lane, veered off the road and hit a tree.
Deputies say the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.