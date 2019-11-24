IDA, LA. - Caddo Parish deputies said the driver of a pickup died Sunday morning from his injuries he suffered in a single vehicle crash in north Caddo Parish on Friday.
Deputies say around 1:30 p.m., a motorist observed a black pickup traveling south on Interstate 49 at a high rate of speed just before exiting on Louisiana Highway 168 East.
Deputies said the truck crossed into the westbound lane of Highway 168, ran off the road and hit a tree.
Deputies say the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday.