HWY 168 crash
IDA, LA. - Caddo Parish deputies said the driver of a pickup died Sunday morning from his injuries he suffered in a single vehicle crash in north Caddo Parish on Friday.

Deputies say around 1:30 p.m., a motorist observed a black pickup traveling south on Interstate 49 at a high rate of speed just before exiting on Louisiana Highway 168 East. 

Deputies said the truck crossed into the westbound lane of Highway 168, ran off the road and hit a tree. 

Deputies say the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday. 

