VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies continue their investigation into fatal crash on the Mira-Myrtis Road bridge over Black Bayou Friday night.
Deputies says 52-year-old Johnny Lewis of Hosston died in the accident.
Just before 6 p.m., deputies received a call from a citizen who said they heard a loud noise and believed a vehicle had gone into the bayou. Divers from the Caddo and Bossier parishes responded and located a 2004 Jeep in about 10 feet of water.
Lt. Michael Gray said Lewis was traveling west when his vehicle crossed the center line and went off the road and into the water.
A cause of death has not yet been announced by the coroner.