SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man, Darell Lamon Edwards, 35, died Saturday morning after being ejected from his car as it rolled down an embankment, police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Interstate 220 west at Interstate 20 West. Officers found a car in the median, and while canvassing the area they found Edwards about 75 feet away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Edwards was westbound on I-220 and as he approached the curve going over I-20 he went off the side of the road. His car hit the guard rail and overturned.