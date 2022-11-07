Fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man died Saturday morning after being ejected from his car as it rolled down an embankment, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release. 

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. at Interstate 220 west at Interstate 20 West. Officers found a Toyota Avalon in the median, and while canvassing the area found the driver about 75 feet away. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver was westbound on I-220 and as he approached the curve going over I-20 he went off the side of the road. His Toyota Avalon hit the guard rail and overturned as it went down an embankment, ejecting the driver. 

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. 

This marks the 26th traffic accident fatality in Shreveport this year.

