SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man died Saturday morning after being ejected from his car as it rolled down an embankment, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release.
The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. at Interstate 220 west at Interstate 20 West. Officers found a Toyota Avalon in the median, and while canvassing the area found the driver about 75 feet away.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates the driver was westbound on I-220 and as he approached the curve going over I-20 he went off the side of the road. His Toyota Avalon hit the guard rail and overturned as it went down an embankment, ejecting the driver.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
This marks the 26th traffic accident fatality in Shreveport this year.