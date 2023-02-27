SHREVEPORT, La. - A driver in wrong way crash that caused serious injuries to others has been arrested.
An arrest warrant was issued earlier this month for Gorgette Riley, 25, in connection with a Nov. 6 crash on Interstate 49, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Deputies said Riley caused a major crash involving four vehicles when she drove her red Buick Verano the wrong way on I-49 near the Southern Loop at a high rate of speed. An unrestrained three-year-old child was a passenger.
Riley, the child, and drivers of two other vehicles were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Occupants of the fourth vehicle were treated and released at the scene.
She turned herself in Monday morning and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. Her bond is set at $350,000.