DERRY, La. -- A 28-year-old Rapides Parish man suffered serious injuries and burns to over 50% of his body in a single-vehicle crash off Interstate 49 at Derry Tuesday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The crash closed both lanes of state Highway 119 under the Derry overpass of I-49. Motorists are being detoured.
Sheriff's deputies said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when Justin Richmond of Forest Hill was driving north on I-49 lost control of his boom truck, hit a metal guard rail and concrete guard rail before going airborne and hitting the highway below. The truck burst into flames.
Motorists who witnessed the crash -- identified as Dan Cook of Alexandria, registered nurse Brandon Melancon of Church Point, Steve Pierce of Cloutierville and others -- pulled the semi-conscious driver from the burning wreckage.
Richmond, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered from serious injuries and burns to his body. He was treated by Natchitoches EMS and airlifted to LSU Medical Center Burn Center in Shreveport.
Residents in the area reported the crash shook their homes and smoke could be seen for miles from the fire. The fire was extinguished by responding fire units.
"We applaud the motorists who stopped to assist and aid their fellow man this morning. Each of them stated they couldn't watch him burn to death," sheriff's officials said in a news release.
Responding agencies included Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, NPSO Rescue, Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 1, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 5, Natchitoches City Fire, Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 6, Louisiana State Police Motor Carrier Safety, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Air EVAC Lifeteam.
The crash is under investigation by state police.