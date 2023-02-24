SHREVEPORT, La. - A driver in wrong way crash is wanted for causing serious injuries to others.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Shreveport woman who caused serious injuries to three others in a major crash on Interstate 49, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Just before 10 p.m. on November 6, 2022, Gorgette Riley, 25, caused a major crash involving four vehicles when she drove a red Buick Verano the wrong way on I-49, near Southern Loop, at a high rate of speed with an unrestrained three-year-old child on board. Riley, the child, and drivers of two other vehicles were transported to a local hospital where it was determined all suffered serious injuries. Occupants of the fourth vehicle were treated and released at the scene.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said an arrest warrant was obtained on February 16th charging Riley with one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring with a total bond of $350,000.
Riley, of the 6000 block of W. 70th Street, has not yet been located. Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)675-2170 or remain anonymous by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318)673-7373.