SHREVEPORT, La. - A male driver ran into a Wendy's restaurant on Pines Road, along with two female passengers on Sunday evening. 

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. According to witnesses, the driver was speeding through a Walmart parking lot before running a stop sign. The driver proceeded to turn the steering wheel before losing control of the vehicle. 

One female passenger fled the scene and the other female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver is currently in police custody.

The KTBS 3 team was on the scene and will provide more details as the story continues. 

