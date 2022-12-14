SHREVEPORT, La. -- The company that's sent tens of thousands of speeding tickets to drivers in school zones here this fall is making a tweak to the system. That's after evidence shows innocent drivers have been ticketed.
That's what came out of a hearing Wednesday morning, where 16 people contested their tickets before an assistant city attorney, Kristina Douglas. Some brought video evidence, showing that flashing lights in some school zones come on a couple minutes late. The lights activate the cameras that clock traffic.
"I have video evidence that proves that your lights are malfunctioning, that the lights do not start flashing until exactly 2:02," Larry Griffin told Douglas and a panel of hearing officials.
Griffin was fighting the ticket he received near Captain Shreve High School near the start of the afternoon school speed zone time.
Griffin, along with Robert Hanna, both brought video evidence. They went back to the school zones with their cell phone cameras to record when the lights started flashing.
They argued that normal speed limits were still in effect when they went by the schools on the days they were cited.
A Shreveport Police officer who testified, Cedric Matthews, watched the videos and agreed that the times were off. And the hearing officer, Douglas, dismissed tickets for 9 of the 16 people who appealed.
The lights are supposed to flash from 7 to 9 on school mornings, and 2 to 4 in the afternoons.
After the hearing, Blue Line Solutions, the company behind those cameras, gave KTBS a statement, reading in part, "In an abundance of caution, we are going to start our enforcement at three minutes after the top of the hour until we have confirmed with city engineering that our times are synced."
Most of the fines for those speeding tickets are $135.
The latest information KTBS received from the City of Shreveport through a public records request shows that those speed zone cameras have issued 29,492 tickets, with fines totaling $556,669. Shreveport has received about half of that money, $224,041.