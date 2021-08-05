SHREVEPORT, La. - Listen up, drivers. There's a wreck on I-220 on the Red River Bridge that has traffic at a standstill during Thursday morning's commute.
Police told KTBS 3 News that both eastbound lanes are blocked.
The crash has traffic backed up all the way to N. Market.
You'll want to avoid the area if possible.
There’s no word if there are any injuries as a results of the crash.
- - - - -
