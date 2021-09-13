SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Amazon Fulfillment Center is moving forward.
The North Louisiana Economic Partnership recently released drone footage to show the progress being made on the site in north Shreveport.
The $200 million center is expected to open next summer.
The 650,000 square foot, multi-story building will house contemporary robotics technology, inventory and shipping operation. Amazon employees will pack and ship smaller customer orders, such as books, toys, electronics and other household items.