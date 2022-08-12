BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana consumers and businesses saw some respite from inflation as the pump price for gasoline continued to tick lower this week. But many of the forces behind the four-decades-high surge in prices over the past year still loom over the local economy.
The latest bit of good news for consumers on Thursday was that the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped below $4 for the first time in five months and fell to an average of $3.61 per gallon in Louisiana. That followed a report Wednesday that the broad inflation index tracked by the federal government grew by 8.5% year-on-year in July, only slightly lower than the 40-year high growth rate of 9.1% seen in June.
While any easing of cost pressures is welcome, Loren Scott, an independent economist in Baton Rouge, said the inflation rate in July remains a threat to economic growth.
