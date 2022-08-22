A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years.
The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton in Texas, by far the nation's biggest producer. Cotton is a very thirsty crop; federal agriculture officials recently downgraded the expected yield as more and more farmers are being forced to abandon their fields due to the dry conditions.
The misfortune of some Texas farmers could boost profits for others in the Deep South. While some farmers dropped cotton from their fields in 2020 and 2021 due to low prices, many have returned to take advantage of prices that were rebounding even before the drought took its toll.
"For us it was market-driven," said Marshall Hardwick, who farms about 8,000 total acres in Tensas Parish with his brother and father. The Hardwicks upped their cotton acreage from about 1,500 acres last year to 2,400 this year, replacing corn, he said.
