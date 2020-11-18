SHREVEPORT, La. -- A child who died after being found in a residential swimming pool in west Shreveport Tuesday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Ryan C. White, 17 months old, was found in the swimming pool of a residence in the 4200 block of Calderwood Drive, which runs north off Greenwood Drive west of the Shreveport Fire and Police Academy. The child was found around 4 p.m. and was taken to Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road, where he died at 6:35 p.m.
An autopsy has been authorized. The death remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office.