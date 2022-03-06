SABINE PARISH, La - Waves from high winds are believed to have caused a boat to sink on the south end of Toledo Bend Lake Saturday afternoon.
Two men in their 50s from Lake Charles were headed to the Pirates Cove area from the Texas side.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department located one man holding on to a stump and the other man apparently drowned. Both were wearing life vests.
The survivor was air-lifted to a Shreveport hospital and treated for hypothermia. The other man was taken to Shreveport for an autopsy.
The accident is under investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.