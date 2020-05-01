COUSHATTA, La. -- The body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Grand Bayou.
Sheriff Glen Edwards said the victim is a 20-year-old man from Shreveport. His name will be released after all family members have been notified.
The victim was among about a half-dozen people -- all but one from the Shreveport and Bossier City area -- who were swimming and jumping off the Grand Bayou spillway, which is a restricted area on the back side of the lake, Edwards said. The spot is roped off to keep people away.
The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office first received a call about people being in that area. And before deputies could arrive they got a call about the possible drowning, Edwards said.
The victim reportedly had jumped with others from the spillway, swam out toward a tower in an open area then went under, the sheriff said.
The Red River Parish Fire District and sheriff's office were assisted in search and recovery efforts by Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 9 and divers from Bienville Parish Fire District 4 & 5 and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, all of which responded quickly. Edwards said he was "very appreciative" of the help.