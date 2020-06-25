HOMER, La. — A body recovered from the waters of Lake Claiborne Wednesday evening has been identified by authorities and sent to Little Rock for autopsy, according to Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey.
The sheriff said a fisherman discovered the victim in the water around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Bailey told KTBS that the victim, who was alone, is a white male in his late 30s, who may have accidentally fallen overboard the boat he was operating, possibly due to a medical problem.
The name of the victim has not being released pending notification of family.
The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation into the death.