BATON ROUGE, La. - Debate over a bill that would have allowed doctors to test mothers for illegal drugs during childbirth has brought much-needed attention to a problem that is quietly a leading cause of pregnancy-associated deaths, lawmakers and advocates say.
The Louisiana Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review reported accidental overdose was the leading cause of pregnancy-associated deaths in 2018. And in 2020, there were 330 hospital admissions for Louisiana infants born with Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome, according to the most recent data from the Department of Health.
The bill's proponents say Senate Bill 60 would allow physicians to drug test mothers so they could more effectively provide care for the mom and the baby. But some opponents argued that could intimidate women from getting critical medical care.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr., R-Monroe, voluntarily postponed the bill. But legislators said they plan to launch a study of the problem.
'We know the population that's being hurt.'
Read more on Cathey's bill from our news partner The Advocate.